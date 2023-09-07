INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end at one-month high; small, mid-cap extend winning streak

By Sethuraman N R and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed on Thursday at a more than one-month high, led by gains in banks and power stocks, with a technical breakout lending support.

"The sentiments may have shifted after trading in a (tight) range for the whole of August ... Everybody believes we are closer to the end of rate hiking cycle."

Some large-cap stocks have started moving in tandem with small- and mid-caps, which is evident in Nifty's recent move, James said.

India's blue-chips, the Nifty 50 .NSEI and the Sensex .BSESN extended gains for the fifth straight session on Thursday, recovering nearly 2.5% from the near 2-month lows hit late August.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run on Thursday, and have risen about 31% and 28%, respectively, so far in the year, compared with the 8% gains in benchmark indexes.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty .NIFTYREAL gaining 1.48%, public sector enterprise .NIFTYPSE rising 1.46% and banks .NSEBANK gaining 1%.

Among individual stocks, Coal India rose 7.1%, highest gainer in the Nifty 50 index, on expectations of higher demand.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.