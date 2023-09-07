News & Insights

US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end at one-month high; small, mid-cap extend winning streak

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 07, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman N R and Manvi Pant for Reuters ->

By Sethuraman N R and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed on Thursday at a more than one-month high, led by gains in banks and power stocks, with a technical breakout lending support.

"The sentiments may have shifted after trading in a (tight) range for the whole of August ... Everybody believes we are closer to the end of rate hiking cycle."

Some large-cap stocks have started moving in tandem with small- and mid-caps, which is evident in Nifty's recent move, James said.

India's blue-chips, the Nifty 50 .NSEI and the Sensex .BSESN extended gains for the fifth straight session on Thursday, recovering nearly 2.5% from the near 2-month lows hit late August.

Small- and mid-cap stocks extended their record run on Thursday, and have risen about 31% and 28%, respectively, so far in the year, compared with the 8% gains in benchmark indexes.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty .NIFTYREAL gaining 1.48%, public sector enterprise .NIFTYPSE rising 1.46% and banks .NSEBANK gaining 1%.

Among individual stocks, Coal India rose 7.1%, highest gainer in the Nifty 50 index, on expectations of higher demand.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Janane Venkatraman and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.