INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge up on FMCG boost; Shree Cement plunges

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 26, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up at open on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer good stocks, while Shree Cement SHCM.NS plunged after a report said an income tax probe found tax evasion of 230 billion rupees ($2.81 billion).

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.18% at 18,699.5 as of 9:29 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.13% to 63,062.74.

Shree Cement slumped as much as 10% after the NDTV report on tax evasion, following surveys by the income tax department in the state of Rajasthan. The company said in a statement late Saturday that the survey was still going on.

($1 = 81.9625 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

