INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge up in volatile trade as rate-hike worries persist

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares were volatile on Thursday as investors continued to fret over the likelihood that central banks would have to keep raising interest rates to tackle inflation.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.09% to 17,565.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.07% higher to 59,781.56 as of 10:56 a.m. IST.

Both the benchmarks fell over 0.5% earlier in the session.

The fear gauge .NIFVIX was at 15.15, hovering near a three-week high.

The volatility index had risen to 15.59 on Wednesday, highest since Feb 2, the day after the union budget.

While the Federal Reserve's latest minutes, released late on Wednesday, indicated that a majority of the members favoured smaller rate hikes in subsequent meetings, markets, however, declined as a slew of macroeconomic data since that meeting have kept fears of an aggressive rate hike path intact.

A majority of the RBI's policy committee members reiterated that it would be premature to lower the guard against inflation.

"Only value stocks are likely to do well, in the near term," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"The Nifty 50 is likely to consolidate with no major directional moves in the next few months, till clarity emerges on the rate hike trajectory".

Analysts also anticipated high volatility in Thursday's session ahead of the February series derivatives expiry.

Nine of the 13 sectoral indexes rose with metal index .NIFTYMET rising 1.4%. The metal index had lost 4.6% over the last four sessions.

Tata Steel TISC.NS, the highest weighted stock in the metal index, rose over 2% after brokerage Citi identified the company among its top sectoral picks, citing strong demand and normalising coking coal prices.

Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS tumbled 8% after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the company to corporate insolvency resolution process, in a petition filed by IndusInd Bank. The media index .NIFTYMED fell over 2%. ($1 = 82.8010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

