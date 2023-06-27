INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge up, HDFC Life leads gains

BENGALURU, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched up in early trade on Tuesday, led by sharp gains in HDFC Life Insurance HDFL.NS, although interest rate worries kept investors on edge.

The blue-chip Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.23% at 18,734.75 as of 9:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.22% to 63,109.24.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

