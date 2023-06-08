INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge up ahead of RBI rate decision

News & Insights

June 08, 2023 — 12:21 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose marginally on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision, in which the central bank is widely seen holding key rates steady.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.12% at 18,749.60 as of 9:49 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.12% to 63,220.20.

The RBI's rate decision is due to be announced at 10:00 a.m. IST and the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to leave the repo rate at 6.50% for a second straight meeting.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 to keep inflation in check, before opting for a pause at the previous meeting.

India's retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.70% in April, well below the RBI's upper tolerance level. Economists expect the next few readings to be comfortably below the 6% threshold, bolstering hopes of a sustained pause in the rate cycle.

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT and realty .NIFTYREAL each losing 0.4%.

Metals .NIFTYMET rose 1%, aided by a 2.5% gain in JSW Steel JSTL.NS after Investec upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold".

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS jumped over 2% after reports said that the company planned to launch its highest-ever number of premium bikes in FY24.

Both JSW Steel and Hero MotoCorp were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex are 1% below all-time high levels. The broader smallcaps .NIFSMCP100 and midcaps .NIFMDCP100 are at record highs already.

"The recent run-up in markets has been broad-based and aided by strong FII flows and stable macro economic indicators," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets. She cautioned that a steady monsoon will be a crucial factor for the ongoing rally to sustain.

