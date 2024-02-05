INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge down at open; financials weigh

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday weighed by financials, while dampened hopes of early rate cuts in the U.S.also hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI slipped 0.05% at 21,765 as of 9:19 a.m IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged down 0.05% at 71,709.61.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Varun H K)

