INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares edge down at open; financials weigh

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 05, 2024 — 10:53 pm EST

Updated at 9:19 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened slightly lower on Tuesday weighed by financials, while dampened hopes of early rate cuts in the U.S.also hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI slipped 0.05% at 21,765 as of 9:19 a.m IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged down 0.05% at 71,709.61.

