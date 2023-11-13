INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares ease after "muhurat" session gains; inflation data eyed

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip shares fell on Monday, weighed down by the heavyweight information technology (IT) and financial stocks after gains in the special "muhurat" session and ahead of retail inflation data for October.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.42% lower at 19,443.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.50% to 64,933.87.

That was after they rose about 0.5% each to three-week highs in the special one-hour "muhurat" trading session on Sunday.

"The fall ... is a case of technical pull-back after the rise in the special trading session on Sunday," said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer at Fident Asset Management.

The outlook for domestic markets remains positive due to stable earnings and strong macroeconomic fundamentals, said Dadheech.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian shares to "overweight", citing strong growth prospects and sustained earnings momentum.

India's retail inflation is expected to have dropped to a four-month low of 4.80% in October, a Reuters poll found. The data for October is due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

IT .NIFTYIT and financials .NIFTYFIN lost 0.73% and 0.59%, respectively. They gained 0.72% and 0.44%, respectively, in the "muhurat" session.

SBI Life Insurance SBIL.NS fell 2.26% and Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS slid 1.25% to become the top losers on the Nifty 50.

The more domestically focussed mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 eked out a 0.07% gain, while the small-caps .NIFSMCP100 jumped 0.68%, aided by sustained retail inflows.

Among individual stocks, Coal India COAL.NS rose 5.29% after topping quarterly profit estimates on higher power demand.

Eicher Motors EICH.NSjumped 1.85% after a record second-quarter profit due to strong Royal Enfield motorcycle sales.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)

