News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares drop on profit-booking, pause in Fed-driven global rally

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 26, 2024 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, as investors booked profits on the back of weekly gains, and tracking Asian markets as the global rally driven by optimism over the U.S. interest rate outlook came to a pause.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index lost 0.27% to 22,036.80, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.36% to 72,581.23, as of 10:52 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged losses in the morning trade, with financials .NIFTYFIN, banks .NSEBANK pharma .NIPHARM, consumer .NIFTYFMCG and media .NIFTYMED dropping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Index heavyweights Reliance RELI.NS and HDFC Bank HDBK.NS lost 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Both Nifty and Sensex rose about 0.3% each last week, while broader markets also logged gains.

Asian markets fell after Wall Street equities lost ground overnight as a global rally fueled by the Federal Reserve sticking to its plan of three rate cuts in 2024 fizzled out. MKTS/GLOB

"Markets celebrated the (Fed) rate outlook, but that's a very short-term reaction because recent hot inflation data shows that it will be still some time before the rate reversal takes place in earnest," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director of LadderUp Wealth Management.

Nath added that while domestic equities will continue to consolidate with the Nifty hovering around the 22,000 levels, "any pre-election rally will be incremental from here on."

"Pockets in broader markets which have gone up on no fundamentals, with no rhyme or reason, will get normalised, depending on March quarter results," Nath said.

Small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 were muted on the day.

Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS lost 1.5% and was among the top three losers in the Nifty 50 after the carmaker on Friday announced the recall of more than 16,000 units of two car models. The stock had gained 7.50% last week and hit record highs.

Mankind Pharma MNKI.NSdropped 2.5% after a report said private equity firm ChrysCapital's affiliate Beige is likely to sell upto a stake of 2.9% in the company, worth about $295.2 million, via block deals.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.