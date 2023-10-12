INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dragged by IT stocks; earnings, inflation prints eyed

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by a slide in information technology (IT) stocks on weak earnings by Tata Consultancy Services, while investors await results of peers Infosys and HCLTech, as well as key inflation data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.09% lower at 19,794, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.10% at 66,408.39.

The IT index .NIFTYIT fell 1.67%, with top three companies TCS TCS.NS, Infosys INFY.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS losing nearly 2% each.

U.S. inflation print, due later on Thursday is also keenly awaited as it could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision in November. FEDWATCH

Mining companies like MMTC MMTC.NS, Coal India COAL.NS, NMDC NMDC.NS, Moil MOIL.NS surged between 1.7% and 20% after the government approved royalty rates for strategic minerals.

Aster DM Healthcare ATRD.NS gained 4.97% after a Bloomberg report said that several private equity firms are eying the company's assets.

Meanwhile, real estate stocks .NIFTYREAL, which had gained 7.26% in three sessions after RBI's rate pause, lost 0.18%.

