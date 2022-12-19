INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip on weak global cues; autos, FMCG stocks slide

Updates opening levels

BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday on fears of a recession in the U.S. and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which has offset optimism over loosening strict pandemic restrictions.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.54% at 18,317.75, as of 09:20 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN opened 0.57% lower to 61,456.

Barring Adani Enterprises ADEL.NSand State Bank of IndiaSBI.NS, all the other 48 constituents in Nifty 50 logged losses.

All the major sectoral indices declined with auto .NIFTYAUTO, FMCG .NIFTYFMCG, information technology .NIFTYIT and metal .NIFTYMET stocks shedding over 0.5%.

Among individual stocks, Dabur India DABU.NS fell over 2.5% on a report that its promoters are planning to sell shares worth 8 billion rupees ($96.71 million).

Wall Street equities extended losses for the fourth day in a row, as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the pre-holiday week. Investors await key macroeconomic data due later this week - housing starts, existing home sales, consumer spending and inflation - for cues into the extent of the Fed policy's impact. MKTS/GLOB

Asian markets declined on weak cues, such as a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China and weak macroeconomic indicators, with MSCI Asia ex Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS falling 0.54%. China's business confidence fell to its lowest in nearly a decade.

($1 = 82.7200 Indian rupees)

