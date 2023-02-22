INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares dip as rate hike worries persist

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower at the open on Thursday as the investors continued to fret over the likelihood of higher-for-longer interest rates and its effect on economic growth.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI dipped 0.08% to 17,538.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged 0.09% lower to 59,696.36 as of 9:20 a.m. IST.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN dropping 0.25%.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, released late on Wednesday, indicated that a majority of the members favoured smaller rate hikes in subsequent meetings.

U.S. markets, however, declined as a slew of macroeconomic data since that meeting have kept fears of an aggressive rate hike path intact.

The minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of India meeting, on the other hand, showed a majority of the members reiterated that it would be premature to lower the guard against inflation.

Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS tumbled 7% after the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the company to corporate insolvency resolution process, in a petition filed by IndusInd Bank. The media index .NIFTYMED fell over 2%. ($1 = 82.8010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Savio D'Souza)

