INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline on U.S. recession fears, hawkish Fed

BENGALURU, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Thursday after weak U.S. economic data heightened recession worries, with persistent hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials creating an aversion for risky assets.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.22% at 18,124.70 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.21% to 60,914.61.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd HLL.NS and Asian Paints ASPN.NS were down 0.5% and 0.7% higher, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day. Investors will look for commentary on the impact of inflation on demand.

In early trading, all of 13 Nifty sectoral indexes were in the negative territory, with metal stocks .NIFTYMETL declining the most with an over 1% fall.

U.S. data showed retail sales fell the most in a year in December, while manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday signalled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing.

In broader markets, the MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.2%. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 81.4400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee )

