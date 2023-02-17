US Markets

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline on Fed worries; IT, financials fall

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

February 17, 2023 — 05:11 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates closing levels

BENGALURU, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street, after a fresh slate of U.S. economic data underscored bets that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEIclosed 0.51% lower at 17,944.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNfell 0.52% at 61,002.57.

The day's losses notwithstanding, the Nifty 50 rose 0.49% in the week, its third such gain in a row.

The benchmark is likely to trade between 17,800 and 18,300 in the next two weeks, analysts said.

On Friday, 12 of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology (IT) .NIFTYIT stocks losing 0.83% and 1.21% respectively.

The drop in domestic equities comes after a slide in Wall Street as data showed a higher-than-expected rise in producer prices in January and a fall in jobless claims, signalling the Fed could stick with its high-rate regime.

That could weigh on growth in the world's largest economy, from where Indian IT companies get a significant share of their revenue.

All 10 constituents of the IT index declined, with HCL Technologies HCLT.NS, Tata Consultancy services TCS.NS, Wipro WIPR.NSandInfosysINFY.NS losing between 0.8% and 1.6%.

Nestle India NEST.NSfell 3.19% as analysts flagged concerns of volume growth deceleration.

On the flip side, Schaeffler India SCHE.NSrose 4.35% after reporting a higher quarterly profit.

"While global cues could act as the major trigger for domestic equities in the near-term, the Nifty 50 is likely to remain resilient due to reasonable valuations and India's macro stability," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Over the past five sessions, FIIs have bought a net 60.88 billion rupees ($736.3 million), reversing an extended selling trend earlier in the year.

($1 = 82.6830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.