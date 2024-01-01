INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline amid selling pressure in financials, IT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by financials and information technology stocks, as selling pressure emerged near record high levels.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.42% to 21,649.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.50% to 71,900.29, as of 10:25 a.m. IST.

"Since the markets have factored in all the positives in the one-sided rally over the last two months, we could see some selling pressure at record high levels," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

On the flip side, the pharma index .NIPHARM rose as much as 2.05% to a new all-time high before paring gains slightly.

Coal India COAL.NS gained 2% after reporting a 8.2% year-on-year rise in coal production in December.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors EICH.NS extended declines, losing 1.7%, as a tax penalty and fall in total motorcycle sales in December continued to weigh.

Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS lost 2%, after the company attributed the decline in tractor dispatches in December to tapering of agricultural activities in the month and flagged supply challenges on Monday.

These losses dragged the auto index .NIFTYAUTO 1% lower.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

