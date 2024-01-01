News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline amid selling pressure in financials, IT

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 01, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes fell on Tuesday, dragged by financials and information technology stocks, as selling pressure emerged near record high levels.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI fell 0.42% to 21,649.90 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.50% to 71,900.29, as of 10:25 a.m. IST.

"Since the markets have factored in all the positives in the one-sided rally over the last two months, we could see some selling pressure at record high levels," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

On the flip side, the pharma index .NIPHARM rose as much as 2.05% to a new all-time high before paring gains slightly.

Coal India COAL.NS gained 2% after reporting a 8.2% year-on-year rise in coal production in December.

On the other hand, Eicher Motors EICH.NS extended declines, losing 1.7%, as a tax penalty and fall in total motorcycle sales in December continued to weigh.

Mahindra and Mahindra MAHM.NS lost 2%, after the company attributed the decline in tractor dispatches in December to tapering of agricultural activities in the month and flagged supply challenges on Monday.

These losses dragged the auto index .NIFTYAUTO 1% lower.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.