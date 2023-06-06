INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares close flat ahead in run up to RBI, Fed meets

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed little-changed on Tuesday, with a rise in autos and realty balancing out a fall in information technology stocks ahead of a widely expected rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as the Reserve Bank of India this week.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index closed 0.03% higher at 18,599, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.01% to 62,792.88.

Seven of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with auto .NIFTYAUTO rising 1.09%. The auto index hit a new record for the third session in a row. Realty stocks .NIFTYREAL also gained over 1%.

Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said that the recent run-up in the sector has been above fundamentals and warned that IT firms are not immune to a global slowdown.

Meanwhile, recent macroeconomic data bolstered hopes of a pause in the rate hiking cycle by the Fed at its meeting on June 14. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 82.5750 Indian rupees)

