INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb tracking Asia; Q3 results eyed

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, aided by a broad risk-on sentiment in the region after U.S. data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes, with investors turning their focus to corporate health as earnings season kicks off.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI climbed 0.61% to 17,967.85 as of 9:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.55% at 60,228.45.

Overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday helped gains, with U.S. payrolls expanding more than expected even as wage increases slowed and eased worries about the Federal Reserve's future interest rate hike decisions.

Broader Asian equities also got a boost from China re-opening its borders on hopes that it could improve the outlook for the global economy. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.9% to a five-month high. MKTS/GLOB

At home, IT major Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS was 1% higher, ahead of its third-quarter results. The IT .NIFTYIT and metal .NIFTYMET indexes climbed more than 1% each in early trade.

Among other stocks, state-run electricity trader PTC India Ltd PTCI.NS jumped 5% after a media report that the Adani Group was among possible bidders eyeing the acquisition of a stake in the company.

($1 = 82.2700 Indian rupees)

