INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares climb as IT advances; CPI data in focus

By Rama Venkat

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares changed course to trade higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks, while traders waited for domestic and U.S. consumer price data later in the week to offer cues on central banks' interest rate-hike plans.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.32% to 17,972 as of 10:32 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN advanced 0.4% at 60,353.76.

"We don't see much of a downside from here so any dip will be a good opportunity to buy. The CPI data will be favourable as overall prices seem to be under control as of now," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"Nifty's 17,800 is a good support and don't see it going below 17,500 as of now given domestic corporate results are expected to be quite decent," Dasgupta added.

While recent remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials pointed to the central bank's need to remain aggressive on rate hikes, market participants will wait to see what inflation levels at home and in the U.S. are at.

The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday is expected to show some moderation in the year-on-year price increase in December.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of economists showed India's retail inflation held steady last month, staying within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone for a second month. The data is also due on Thursday.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT, which fell in the previous session after quarterly profit miss from Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, rebounded to the top, rising as much as 1.4%.

Investors will now focus on other major IT firms Infosys INFY.NS, HCL Technologies Ltd HCLT.NS and Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS that are set to report quarterly earnings later this week.

Adani Wilmar ADAW.NSjumped 4.4% after the edible oil maker said in the third quarter it saw strong volume growth across all segments.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Eileen Soreng)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

