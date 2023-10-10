INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares bounce back on easing US rate concerns, eyes on Middle East

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on Tuesday, in step with global stocks on easing U.S. rate worries, while investors kept tabs on the military conflict in the Middle East.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEIsettled 0.91% higher at 19,689.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.87% to 66,079.36.

High weightage financials .NIFTYFINand banks .NSEBANK climbed over 1% each, while public sector banks .NIFTYPSU rebounded from the previous session's loss, adding 2.08%.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO added 1.24%, led by a 2.14% rise in Tata Motors TAMO.NS after CLSA projected a rise in its fiscal 2025 profit.

The more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-cap .NIFMDCP100 indexes outperformed the blue-chips, rising over 1.2% each.

"The outperformance of small- and mid-caps could continue further as earnings for September quarter are likely to be pretty good," said Atul Suri, chief executive of Marathon Trends PMS.

"Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and festive demand could support the shares," Suri added.

The International Monetary fund raised India's economic growth forecast for this fiscal to 6.3% from 6.1% earlier, citing stronger-than-expected consumption.

Meanwhile, military clashes between Israel and Hamas weighed on sentiment, prompting purchase of safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar.

"If the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates to a point where it embroils major players like the U.S and Iran, it could disrupt oil supplies and spook markets," warned Rahul Sharma, head of technical research at Equity99.

Fed officials' dovish comments helped U.S. Treasury yields ease, triggering a recovery in global markets. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports APSE.NSclimbed 3.73% on bullish views from CLSA and Motilal Oswal, while Coal India COAL.NS jumped 5.37% after Nuvama raised earnings estimates on upbeat volume growth outlook.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.