INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares bounce back from pounding

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 14, 2024 — 01:02 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Ashna Teresa Britto

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - India's small- and mid-caps rose on Thursday, while the blue-chips were little changed, with the market taking a breather after tumbling in the previous session on worries about the results of a stress test on certain mutual funds schemes.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was flat at 22,022.05 as of 10:27 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN was also unchanged at 72,803.19.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100, rose 1.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

They logged their worst session in two years on Wednesday and are have lost 13.5% and 7.4%, respectively, from their record highs on Feb. 8. The Nifty is little changed over the same period.

Many market participants had chalked the broader market rally over a large part of last year and early this year down to investors' ignoring fundamentals. The country's markets regulator called it froth.

"From now on, irrational exuberance will take a back seat and rational valuations will drive the markets," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He added large-caps and quality mid-caps could benefit from the "turbulence".

Small- and mid-cap mutual funds will disclose stress test results from March 15, which will ascertain their ability to withstand sudden redemption pressures.

The high-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN dropped about 0.3%, while energy stocks .NIFTYENR rebounded 1.3% from their 5.5% slide in the previous session.

Among individual stocks, Federal Bank FED.NSlost 3% after the Reserve Bank of India asked the lender to stop adding new customers to its co-branded credit cards.

Paytm PAYT.NS slid 3%, falling for the third session in a row, a day ahead of the RBI-mandated deadline to shut down Paytm Payments Bank.

