INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares advance on hopes of Fed rate pause, China stimulus

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by metals on fresh stimulus support by China for its property sector and information technology (IT) stocks on rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening cycle.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index rose 0.48% to 19,528.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.37% higher at 65,628.14.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. The metal index.NIFTYMET rose 2.28% and hit a record high on further policy measures by China to support its property sector.

China is the top producer and consumer of metals.

Tata Steel TISC.NS and Hindalco HALC.NSadded 3.70% and 2.83%, respectively, and were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

IT stocks .NIFTYIT jumped 2.06% after data showed a rise in unemployment in the U.S., bolstering bets of a rate pause by the Fed later this month. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

"IT valuations are very attractive and for a long-term investor, the sector is an absolute basket buy, despite the near-term growth concerns in the U.S.," Siddharth Bhamre, research head at Religare Broking, said.

"Reasonable returns and expectations of sustained momentum in small- and mid-caps have driven investor interest in the space," said Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Fund.

Among individual stocks, Coal India COAL.NS climbed 4.60% after production in August rose 13.2% year-on-year.

Nazara Technologies NAZA.NSjumped 9.91% on the approval of preference shares to Kamatha Associates and NKSquared.

GMR Power and Urban Infra GMRP.NSsurged 19.86% after its unit bagged a smart metering contract in Uttar Pradesh State.

India's small- and mid-cap indexes outperform Nifty in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3qXr0GT

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

