INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares advance on budget boost; Paytm tanks

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 02, 2024 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, buoyed by government's adherence to fiscal prudence in its interim budget, while digital payments firm Paytm continued to tumble after the central bank's clampdown on its payments bank associate.

The broader and more domesically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 added 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Long-term equity investors will take Indian government's fiscal consolidation commitment positively as it bolsters macroeconomic stability, said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive of HDFC Asset Management.

Forty-six of Nifty 50 stocks and all 13 major sectors logged gains.

Energy .NIFTYENR and oil and gas indexes .NIFOILGAS jumped 2%, both led by a 2% rise in Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS rose 5% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, after it reported a 68% year-on-year profit growth in December quarter.

