INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares advance as Fed triggers rise in global stocks

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 01, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:16 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in global stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and Chair Jerome Powell hedged on the possible end of the rate hiking cycle.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.78% at 19,136.25 as of 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.79% to 64,086.70.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

