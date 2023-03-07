INDIA STOCKS-Indian open lower on rate fears after Powell's testimony

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking a slide in global equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.49% to 17,625.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.48% to 59,931.07 as of 9:31 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYIT shedding 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

The slide comes after Powell's testimony before the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, in which he said strong economic data in the United States raised the possibility of prolonged and higher-than-expected interest rate hikes.

Global markets fell after Powell's testimony, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 1.82%. MKTS/GLOB

The probability of a 50 basis point (bps) increase in the federal funds target rate at the upcoming meeting has now risen above 70%. .FEDWATCH

The semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Thirty-seven of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses with Hindalco HALC.NS and IT stocks falling the most.

Most of the Adani group stocks, however, extended gains after U.S. boutique investment firm GQG Partners' GQG.AX $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

The group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS rose over 1% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Among non-index stocks, NBCC India NBCC.NS jumped over 2% after getting work orders worth 5.41 billion rupees ($65.81 million), while Ajanta Pharma AJPH.NS climbed 2% ahead of a board meeting on Friday discussing share buybacks.

($1 = 82.2100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

