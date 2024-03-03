News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian Nifty 50 hits record high at open, led by energy stocks

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

March 03, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updates at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, March 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, with the blue-chip Nifty 50 hitting a new record high for the third straight session, led by energy stocks, as strong domestic economic growth aided sentiment.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI rose as much as 0.28% to a new record high of 22,440.90, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.16% to 73,918.72, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

