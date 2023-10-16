News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Indian blue-chips slip on Mideast conflict concerns; metals cap losses

October 16, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed marginally lower on Monday, tracking weaker global stocks as nervousness around the escalating conflict in the Middle East dampened risk appetite, while a rise in metals stocks capped losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.10% lower at 19,731.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.17% to 66,166.93.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell, with financials .NIFTYFIN and banks .NSEBANK down 0.06% and 0.14% respectively. India's top private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS closed 0.40% lower ahead of its results.

Metals.NIFTYMET gained nearly 1%, after data showed recovery in exports and imports in world's top consumer China. JSW SteelJSTL.NS, Tata SteelTISC.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Meanwhile, the more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 outperformed the blue-chips, rising 0.37% and 0.21% respectively, helped by sustained retail inflows.

"The conflict in the Middle East has kept investors on tenterhooks," Solanki noted, and advised long-term investors to "utilise short-term corrections to hike allocations into domestically-oriented companies."

Among individual stocks, DMart operator Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS lost 1.8% after reporting a drop in September quarter profit.

Nestle NEST.NS, which hit a record high on Friday on a target price hike by Citi, witnessed a pullback, shedding 1.89% and was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Newly-listed Jio Financial Services JIOF.NSrose 0.30% ahead of its first quarterly results since debuting in August.

