INDIA STOCKS-Indian blue-chips slip as HDFC Bank, Tata group stocks weigh

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - India's benchmark stock indexes slipped on Monday, weighed by a drop in HDFC Bank and Tata group stocks, with investors also cautious ahead of key domestic and U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI slipped 0.17% to 22,456.30 as of 10:08 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN declined 0.22% to 73,959.08.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell 1% and was the top loser on the Nifty, also dragging the private bank index .NIFPVTBNK by 0.5%.

Asian share markets sputtered ahead of U.S. inflation data, also due on Tuesday. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)

