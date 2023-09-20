INDIA STOCKS- India stocks seen down on subdued risk sentiment after hawkish Fed

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Asian peers, as risk sentiment is expected to be subdued after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it expected interest rates to remain higher for longer.

India's GIFT Nifty .GIFc1 was lower by about 0.2% to 19,857.5 points as at 7:58 a.m. IST on the NSE International Exchange.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI closed 1.2% lower at 19,901.4 points on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN closed 1.2% down to 66,800.84 points, marking their worst one-day session in two months.

The benchmark indexes are down about 1.5% for the week after gaining nearly 2% and reaching all-time highs last week.

In the broader region, Asian stock markets took a hit as investors exited riskier assets to take refuge in the safe-haven greenback after the U.S. central bank struck a hawkish tone saying that its restrictive monetary policy is likely to continue through the next year. MKTS/GLOB

Foreign investors sold 31.11 billion rupees ($375.18 million) on a net basis on Wednesday, while their domestic counterparts sold 5.73 billion rupees, according to stock exchange data.

STOCKS TO WATCH:

** Fino Payments FINY.NS : Bank receives complaints from client for potential fictitious schemes by some employees

** Cipla CIPL.NS : Cipla says USFDA inspection at its Invagen Manufacturing Facility in the United States with five inspectional observations in form 483

** Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS : TotalEnergies to invest $300 mln in joint venture with Adani Green Energy

($1 = 82.9200 Indian rupees)

