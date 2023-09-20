INDIA STOCKS - India stocks dip for third straight session; tech, banks lead declines

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian stocks fell for the third straight session on Thursday, led by declines in the banking and technology shares as the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance dampened risk sentiment.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down about 0.4% at 19,816.45 points as of 9:20 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN slipped nearly 0.5% to 66,503.63 points.

