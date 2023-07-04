INDIA STOCKS-India shares pull back from record highs on profit taking

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs for the fourth session in a row early on Tuesday, before paring nearly all those gains as investors booked profits.

The Nifty .NSEI index was up 0.01% to 19,324.60 as of 10.17 a.m. IST, before erasing gains, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.06% to 65,243.94.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with banks .NSEBANK, fast moving consumer goods .NIFTYFMCG losing 0.3% each, reversing course after hitting all-time highs.

However, the heavyweight financials index .NIFTYFIN held near its record high, helped by gains in Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS.

The non-banking finance company jumped as much as 8% after reporting 34% growth in new loans for the June quarter.

"Strong buying in index heavyweights, growth in GST collections in June and reduction in monsoon deficiency are the key factors behind the momentum in markets," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Analysts, however, cautioned about profit-taking.

"There is no room for exuberance since the valuations do not allow an unabated rally," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NSrose more than 2% on the launch of a co-developed Harley Davidson bike.

However, Eicher Motors EICH.NS, which makes the Royal Enfield bike, fell more than 4% due to fears that the new Harley X440 would eat into its market share.

Bharti Airtel BRTI.NSlost nearly 3% after Reliance Jio, owned by Reliance Industries RELI.NS, announced the launch of a 4G-feature phone priced at 999 rupees. ($1 = 81.9127 Indian Rupees)

