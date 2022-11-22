Commodities

INDIA STOCKS-India shares gain on banking boost, track global peers

November 22, 2022 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, led by gains in banking stocks, and tracking global peers, while investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's November policy meeting minutes.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN edged up 0.15% to 61,514.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI gained 0.16% to 18,3273.70, as of 0433 GMT.

Among sectoral indexes, Nifty pubic sector bank index .NIFTYPSU rose nearly 1%, continuing its upward trend on the back of improved asset quality of state-run lenders.

India's top lender State Bank of India SBI.NS was among the top gainers in Nifty 50 index, rising 1%. Cipla CIPL.NSand HDFC Life HDFL.NSalso rose by similar magnitude.

Overnight, Wall Street's three main indexes rose, aided by gains in technology, energy and healthcare stocks. The MSCI Asia ex Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.39% on Wednesday. MKTS/GLOB

Fed's minutes are due at 1900 GMT and will be vetted by investors for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

