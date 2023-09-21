INDIA STOCKS-India shares dip for third straight day on hawkish Fed

By Archishma Iyer

Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes extended declines for the third consecutive session on Thursday, dragged by IT stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The Nifty 50 .NSEIwas down about 0.6% to 19,776.55 points as of 10:00 a.m. IST - its lowest since Sept 8 - while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.7% to 66,348.01 points.

Both the benchmarks are down about 2% so far this week, after gaining 2% each and hitting all-time highs in the previous week.

The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, and revised economic projections higher with warnings that the battle against inflation was far from over.

"The market was not expecting the pause to be longer and interest rates to remain high," said Aishvarya Dadheech, fund manager at Ambit Asset Management.

"So at these valuations, because of this (Fed) event, a broad-based sell-off (in India stocks) can't be ruled out," he added.

The information technology (IT) index .NIFTYIT led losses, declining about 1%, with sector major HCL Tech HCLT.NS and Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS among the top losers on the Nifty benchmark, slipping 2% and 1.8%, respectively.

Most Indian IT companies generate a significant share of revenues from the United States.

The more domestically-focussed mid-cap index .MIFMDCP100 was trading flat while small-caps .NIFSMCP100 fell 0.2%.

"In our view, the intraday market structure is weak, but due to temporary oversold conditions, we may see range-bound activity in the near term," Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities said in a note.

The banking index .NSEBANKfell for the second consecutive day, slipping 0.5%, with India's second-largest private lender ICICI Bank ICBK.NS dropping 2%.

Among individual companies, state-run hydropower generation company SJVN SJVN.NS slumped as much as 10% after the Indian government said it will sell an up to 4.92% stake in the company this week.

