INDIA STOCKS-India shares defy global weakness, on oil slide to close at new record

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday, with both the benchmark indexes scaling record highs, led by gains in oil marketing companies as crude prices slid following protests in major Chinese cities against strict zero-COVID policies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.27% to settle at 18,562.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN climbed 0.34% to end at 62,504.80, with both notching closing highs for the third straight session.

The indexes opened lower, amid global weakness, on worries about the protests in China over strict COVID-19 curbs. But they reversed course to hit all-time intraday highs as oil prices continued their slide on demand worries from top importer China. Those worries hit major Asian and European markets. O/RMKTS/GLOB

Oil prices have fallen to just above $80 per barrel, which is positive for our oil import-dependent economy, said Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, Broking & Distribution at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements and a fall in global crude should help lower imported inflation and reduce the pressure on the central bank to raise rates.

The Nifty Midcap 100 .NIFMDCP100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 .NIFSMCP100 also rose 0.73% and 1.23%, respectively.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company, was the biggest boost to the Nifty, climbing 3.44%.

The oil-to-chemicals conglomerate also helped lift the energy index .NIFOILGAS along with Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS, Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS and Oil India Ltd OILI.NS. The index gained 1.6%

Tyre makers also gained due to the slide in oil prices, which is a key raw material. Apollo Tyres APLO.NS, CEAT Ltd CEAT.NS and JK Tyre JKIN.NS rose between 6.5% and 12%.

