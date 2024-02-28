INDIA STOCKS-India Nifty 50 posts worst day in five weeks on profit-booking ahead of key data

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian blue-chip index Nifty 50 posted its biggest drop in five weeks on Wednesday and small- and mid-caps stocks also declined as investors booked profits ahead of key U.S. and domestic economic data.

The benchmark index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI settled 1.11% lower at 21,951.15, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 1.08% to 72,304.88.

They have shed 1.2% this week after gaining nearly 2% in the past two weeks, during which the Nifty hit record-high levels.

Bouts of profit-booking will continue at these levels, said Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital Markets.

Globally, investors' focus is now squarely on U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which comes amid a sharp pullback in expectations of deep and early U.S. interest rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

On the same day, data is expected to show India's growth likely moderated to 6.6% in the October-December quarter. A robust macroeconomic outlook, sustained domestic inflows and healthy corporate results have fuelled the Nifty's recent rally.

India's monthly derivatives expiry is also on Thursday and Gandhi expects that to add to the markets' volatility .NIFVIX, which is hovering near 10-month highs.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost about 2% each.

"Multiple asset managers are stopping taking in funds in the segments, while the market regulator has sought more disclosures from funds," said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Investment Advisors.

All the 13 major sectors logged losses. State-owned banks .NIFTYPSU shed 2.3% while the heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN dropped 1%.

Energy .NIFTYENR and oil and gas .NIFOILGAS stocks lost 2.3% and 2.08%, respectively, dragged by Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

Later in the day, the oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to announce the merger of its media assets with Disney's DIS.N India media assets, Reuters reported.

Oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum HPCL.NS and Indian Oil IOC.NS lost 2.5%-4.5%, on concerns over likely moderation in earnings.

India's Nifty 50 posts highest single-day loss in five weeks https://reut.rs/3IgUPra

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.