INDIA STOCKS-HDFC Twins drag Indian shares lower amid weak global cues

BENGALURU, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, dragged by high-weightage financials and on weak global cues, after the European Central Bank hiked rates and concerns over the U.S. banking sector resurfaced with the collapse of PacWest Bancorp.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.54% at 18,156.55 as of 9:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.61%.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN losing 1.5%. The sharp slide in financials was led by Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd HDFC.NS which fell over 5%. HDFC and HDFC Bank Ltd HDFB.NS were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

The fall in HDFC twins comes after an update on MSCI implementation for HDFC twins post-merger.

($1 = 81.6540 Indian rupees)

