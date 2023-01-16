INDIA STOCKS-HDFC Bank lifts Indian shares, higher oil prices cap gains

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by better-than-expected earnings from the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank, although higher oil prices and continued foreign investor selling kept a lid on gains.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.11% at 17,978 as of 10:40 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.26% to 60,407.01. Both the benchmarks had risen over 0.5% during the session.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.3%.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS rose 0.5% and was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, after healthy loan growth helped it post a jump in third-quarter profit.

"Strong earnings from HDFC Bank will likely be followed by a good showing from the entire banking pack, due to uptick in credit growth, lower provisions and improved asset quality," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research (retail) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Khemka, however, cautioned that markets were likely to be volatile due to extended selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPI).

Data showedFPIs have sold 150.68 billion rupees ($1.85 billion) worth of equities in 2023 so far.

Foreign selling in Indian equities was a result of high domestic valuations, as well as the rising allocations to other markets like China and Taiwan, which were cut earlier due to COVID-19 curbs, three analysts said.

They also flagged a moderation in domestic investors' buying as a reason for volatility.

Meanwhile, oil prices held near 2023 highs on optimism that China's reopening will lift demand. High crude prices hurt big importers like India as they hurt inflation and government financials. O/R

Among other stocks, Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NS slid nearly 4% after reporting its core profit margins fell in the third quarter due to weak demand.

The metal index .NIFTYMET fell over 1.2% after China's trade data for December showed a slowdown in industrial activity on a surge in COVID-19 cases, hurting imports.

($1 = 81.2950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

