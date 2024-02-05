News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Financials weigh on Indian shares amid spike in volatility

February 05, 2024

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares succumbed to selling pressure in a volatile session, as a pullback in financials after a recent rally weighed and fading hopes of an early U.S. rate cut also hurt sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI fell 0.38% to 21,771.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN settled 0.49% lower at 71,731.42.

Both indexes rose about 0.5% each during the session, before reversing gains in the final hour of the trading session.

The Nifty volatility index .NIFVIX rose 6.26% to hover around its 10-month high, hit on Jan. 30.

"Valuations have gone through the roof, driven by high liquidity; this could trigger bouts of volatility in the markets," said Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey Finserv.

While the outlook for Indian markets remains positive, there could be further consolidation after the recent rally to record highs, Choksey added.

Financial services .NIFTYFIN, the highest weighted of the 13 major sectoral indexes, fell 0.58%. It had gained 1.7% in the previous week, its best in two months.

Meanwhile, fading hopes of early rate cuts in the U.S., on the back of strong labour market data and weakness in China's market, dragged Asian equities down. MKTS/GLOB

"The rate cut in the U.S. will happen mostly in the second half of 2024," said Santosh Pandey, president and head of Nuvama Professional Clients Group, adding that the delay in U.S. rate cuts could keep a lid on gains in domestic equities.

On the other hand, auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO gained 1.21%, led by Tata Motors TAMO.NS, which surged 5.47% to a record high after reporting a more than two-fold rise in December-quarter profit.

Oil and gas stocks .NIFOILGAS gained 1.44%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL.NS and Indian Oil Corporation IOC.NS extended their post-results rally, rising between 2.9% and 7%.

Agriculture chemicals maker UPL UPLL.NStumbled 11.18% on weak quarterly results. One 97 Communications PAYT.NSslumped further after a regulatory crackdown, dropping 10%.

