INDIA STOCKS-Financials, realty lead drop in Indian shares

BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Tuesday, dragged by financials and realty stocks, tracking a drop in Asian peers on mixed trade data from China.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.20% at 19,373.65 as of 10:21 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.27% to 64,784.39.

Nine of the 13 major sectors fell. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN lost 0.5%. Financials had risen 2.05% in the last three sessions.

Realty .NIFTYREAL lost nearly 1%, dragged by a 4% slide in Sobha SOBH.NS after it posted a fall in September-quarter profit. Realty index had risen for seven sessions in a row, adding nearly 14%.

The more-domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 outperformed the blue-chip index, climbing 0.2% each.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 1.2% after data showed that China's exports shrank in October while imports unexpectedly rose. MKTS/GLOB

Analysts expect the benchmark Nifty to consolidate around current levels after the recent rise. The Nifty 50 and Sensex rose over 2% each in the last three sessions following the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate pause and improved rate outlook.

"While the interest rate outlook has improved, we do not expect a rate cut in the U.S. in the next six months" Amit Kumar Gupta, founder of Fintrekk Capital said, adding "benchmark Nifty will trade in a narrow range, while foreign outflows would likely continue till the expectations of a rate cut gets priced in the U.S."

Among individual stocks, Varun Beverages VARB.NS added 3% after CLSA and Jefferies raised target price, citing strong execution in the packaged beverages category. The Pepsi India bottler topped September quarter profit view, led by strong volumes.

Divi's Laboratories DIVI.NSlost as much as 3% after several brokerages downgraded the stock following weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Divi's Laboratories was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

