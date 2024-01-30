INDIA STOCKS-Financials pull down Indian shares on Bajaj Finance's asset quality worries

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, following a sharp surge in the previous session, weighed down by financials after Bajaj Finance'sBJFN.NS asset quality worsened in the December quarter.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.16% at 21,702.60 points and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESNfell 0.29% to 71,731.20, as of 11:04 a.m. IST.

"Unsustainable valuations and cooling off in earnings across segments remain worrisome for the market," said Dipan Mehta, founder and director at Elixir Equities.

"Post key events like (India's) budget and Fed policy this week, we see scope for correction, time-correction or price-correction," Mehta added.

The Indian government is due to announce the federal budget on Thursday.

The highest weighted of the 13 major sectors, financial services .NIFTYFIN dropped 0.5%.

Bajaj Finance lost about 5% to hit a five-month low and was the top Nifty 50 loser. The company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, while its asset quality deteriorated.

"Given the asset quality deterioration, credit cost is likely to remain elevated in the near term," said analysts at Ambit Capital.

Information technology stocks .NIFTYIT added 0.85% ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and commentary, due on Wednesday.

The Fed commentary will provide cues into rate trajectory, and influence U.S. Treasury yields and foreign investor strategy.

Oil and gas index .NIFOILGAS gained 1.5%, led by 3% rise Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL.NS.

The state-run oil marketing company reported higher-than-expected December quarter profit, helped by strong refining and marketing margins, during market hours on Monday, triggering a 3.85% jump.

Power generating company NTPCNTPC.NS lost about 3% on reporting a fall in revenue in the December quarter.

KEC InternationalKECL.NS rose 3% on winning new orders worth 13.04 billion rupees ($156.87 million) across its businesses.

($1 = 83.1275 Indian rupees)

