INDIA STOCKS-Financials power Indian shares higher in final session of fiscal 2024

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee

BENGALURU, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, the final trading session of fiscal year 2024, as financials rose after the central bank eased recently-tightened rules for lenders' investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs).

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 1.06% to 22,358.25, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 1.08% to 73,784.80, as of 10:56 a.m. IST.

The Nifty 50 has gained about 28% in the financial year that ends March 31, on course for the best performance in three fiscal years.

"We expect the short-term trend for Nifty 50 to be positive," Jaykrishna Gandhi, head of institutional equities at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Strong domestic macroeconomic data, including the current account deficit reading, have had a rub-off effect on sentiment, Gandhi said, referring to data from Tuesday that showed India's current account deficit narrowed in October-December.

On the day, all the 13 major sectors logged gains. High weightage financial services .NIFTYFIN rose 1.35%, while banks .NSEBANK, state-owned lenders .NIFTYPSU and private lenders .NIFPVTBNK added between 0.7% and 2%.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday relaxed norms, brought in December, that mandated lenders set aside higher provisions if they bought into alternative investment funds, that, in turn, invested in the lender's borrowers.

Heavyweights Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS and Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS rose about 4% each after news reports said housing finance arm Bajaj Housing Finance had initiated preliminary talks with several investment banks about a potential initial public offer.

ICICI Bank ICBK.NS and State Bank of India SBI.NS were among the top ten gainers on Nifty 50, adding 1.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

"RBI's easing of norms comes as a relief for banks and non-banking finance companies which were earlier forced to make large provisions," Aishvarya Dadheech, founder and chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management, said.

For Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, the reports of likely listing of the housing finance arm is a positive trigger, as it would lead to value unlocking, Dadheech said.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Shounak Dasgupta and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.