INDIA STOCKS-Financials, metals weigh on Indian shares amid US debt-ceiling deadlock

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, May 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday, dragged by high-weightage financials and metal stocks, as caution over the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock weighed on stock markets around the globe.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 .NSEI index closed down 0.34% at 18,285.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.34% to 61,773.78.

Financial stocks .NIFTYFIN lost 0.80%, with ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NS and HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Metal stocks .NIFTYMET, which jumped in the last three sessions, lost over 1.5%. Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS, with a 17% weightage in the Nifty, lost 6% and was the top loser on the index. The stock had surged 40% over the last three sessions.

Rising uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling talks, nine days ahead of a potential default, and hawkish comments from two Federal Reserve officials, also weighed on sentiment. Asian markets remained subdued. MKTS/GLOB

"It is prudent to exercise caution," said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president for research at Mehta Equities Ltd. "The U.S. debt ceiling negotiations continue to create ripples, casting a shadow on markets."

Pharma .NIPHARM stocks advanced over 1%, led by a more than 2% rise in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SUN.NS after global brokerage Macquarie reiterated "outperform" rating on strong quarterly results by the company's unit Taro Pharmaceuticals. Sun Pharma was the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd MAHN.NSjumped nearly 5% as 3.24% equity changed hands in block deals after promoter Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NSsold its entire 3.195% stake in the company.

