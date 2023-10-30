INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead slide in Indian shares; Reliance curbs losses

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes fell on Monday led by financials, as Middle East conflict and elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on sentiment, while gains in Reliance Industries limited losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.23% at 19,003.95 as of 10:17 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.23% to 63,637.75.

Ten of the 13 sectoral indexes declined. High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN lost nearly 1%, dragged by a 7% slide in SBI Card SBIC.NS after the credit card company missed the September-quarter profit view as financial costs weighed.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS lost 10% after posting a fall in net profit in the September quarter.

Auto .NIFTYAUTO and media .NIFTYMED stocks also shed over 1% each. The more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

"When the markets come under pressure due to global factors, the segments that are over-valued and have outperformed like small- and mid-caps will feel the most heat," said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at Ladderup Wealth Management.

Asian markets were subdued, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 0.12%.

U.S. rate concerns persisted ahead of Federal Reserve's policy decision on Nov. 1, after data reignited inflationary worries,while 10-year Treasury yields hovered close to 16-year highs hit last week. MKTS/GLOB

"Till there is a semblance of resolution of the conflict in the Middle East, domestic equities will continue to consolidate," Nath added.

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries RELI.NSrose nearly 2% after a reporting rise in net profit in the September quarter. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate, which accounts for nearly 10% of the weightage of Nifty 50 capped some of the index losses.

Drug maker Cipla CIPL.NSgained 3% after beating second-quarter profit estimates, aided by robust domestic and North American sales.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

