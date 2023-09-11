News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead rise in Indian shares towards record highs ahead of key macro data

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

September 11, 2023 — 12:32 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indian benchmarks inched towards record highs on Monday, led by financials, with their gains in contrast to a drop in Asian markets ahead of key macroeconomic data from major economies.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.53% at 19,925.20 by 10:00 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.48% to 66,930.93. Both the benchmarks are less than 1% shy of their record highs, hit on July 20.

The more-domestically focused small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained over 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively and hit fresh record highs.

"The Nifty is likely to make another attempt at a new record high," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, but cautioned "some profit booking in small-caps is advisable as large foreign selling may re-emerge at higher levels."

All 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. High-weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rose 0.5%, while banks .NSEBANK, public sector banks .NIFTYPSU added 0.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Financials had logged gains on Friday as well after the Reserve Bank of India said it would discontinue the maintenance of the incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner by October 7.

Asian markets were lower ahead of key macroeconomic data from China and the U.S. inflation reading, due later this week.MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, sugar companies like Praj Industries PRAJ.NS, Balrampur Chini Mills BACH.NS, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries DWAR.NS and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries DLMI.NSgained between 3% and 14%, on the launch of a global biofuel alliance at the G20 summit to boost the use of cleaner fuels.

SJVN SJVN.NSclimbed 8% on signing a power purchase agreement with Bhakra Beas Management Board.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

