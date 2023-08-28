INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead rise in Indian shares; small- and mid-caps outperform

By Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant

BENGALURU, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday after easing concerns over the deposit growth at private lender HDFC Bank lifted financials, though a drop in information technology (IT) stocks on U.S. rate concerns capped the gains.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.21% higher at 19,306.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.17% to 64,996.60.

The more domestically focussed mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 outperformed the blue-chips, rising 0.50% and 0.74%, respectively.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.55%.

Among individual stocks, financial services firm Piramal Enterprises PIRA.NS climbed 4.47% on its share buyback update.

Gold loan provider Manappuram Finance MNFL.NS advanced 3.30% after the company said in a regulatory filing that the Kerala High Court quashed a lawsuit against its CEO brought by the country's financial crime fighting agency.

Bharat Forge BFRG.NS gained 2.59% to a record high after its joint venture won an order of 2.88 billion rupees from the defence ministry for missile systems.

