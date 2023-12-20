INDIA STOCKS-Financials lead fall in Indian shares on profit booking after rally

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmarks extended a decline from the previous session on Thursday, led by high-weightage financials, as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while aglobal marketrally also stalled.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI fell 0.13% to 21,121.55 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.15% to 70,400.47, as of 10:20 a.m. IST.

"After the recent sharp rally, market corrections are a natural response to recalibrate valuations," said Rahul Sharma, managing partner of Equity 99.

The Nifty 50 is up 4.7% so far in December, on course to log the second-best monthly performance in 2023.

Financials .NIFTYFIN lost about 0.4%. Realty .NIFTYREAL and pharma .NIPHARM also dropped about 0.4% and 6%, respectively.

"The prevailing expensive valuations in the small and mid-cap segments of the market can make these stocks particularly sensitive to changes in market trajectory, sentiment and external factors," Sharma added.

The small- and mid-caps have gained 48% and 40% in 2023 so far, compared to a 16.4% rise in the Nifty 50.

Media index .NIFTYMED surged 2.5%, powered by a 4.5% rise in top constituent Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS after the company said it is in talks with Sony Group's 6758.T India unit on extending a merger deadline.

Cochin ShipyardCOCH.NS and Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersMAZG.NS gained about 3.5% each, after signing contracts with India's Ministry of Defence.

Piramal Enterprises said it has made investments worth 38.17 billion rupees in AIFs, as of Nov. 30.

Asian shares fell after a drop in Wall Street equities overnight ahead of U.S. third-quarter growth data on Thursday and a key inflation reading on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

