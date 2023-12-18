INDIA STOCKS-Financials, IT pull down Indian shares as global rally cools

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 19 (Reuters) - India's benchmark Nifty fell on Tuesday, dragged by financials and information technology, while a global rally fuelled by hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts showed signs of slowing down.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI lost 0.21% to 21,374.05 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.21% to 71,168.73, as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

Financials .NIFTYFIN and information technology .NIFTYITlost 0.5% and 1.25%, respectively. The two sectors account for 49% weightage in the Nifty 50 index.

Energy .NIFTYENR, the third-heaviest sector, rose 0.5%, after the government cut a windfall tax on petroleum crude and diesel.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation ONGC.NS gained 1.5% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Oil India OILI.NS, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals MRPL.NS and Chennai Petroleum Corporation CHPC.NS climbed between 2.5% and 6%.

The rise has been supported by strong domestic macroeconomic data, moderation in oil prices, sustained inflows from mutual fund investors, record fortnightly foreign purchases and the improving U.S. interest rate outlook.

"As we approach the year-end, markets usually get into a narrow range," said analysts at Centrum Institutional Research, adding that the benchmark Nifty could see some consolidation this week.

Asian markets were subdued after the Bank of Japan left its outlook and ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged.

Wall Street equities closed marginally higher overnight, while U.S. Treasury yields rose as more Federal Reserve officials pushed back against market bets on rate cuts. MKTS/GLOB

Among individual stocks, Devyani International DEVY.NS jumped 6% after it entered the Thailand market with a $129 million deal.

"The deal would add 35%-40% to Devyani's consolidated revenues and EBITDA," said analysts at Jefferies.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS lost 4% after Sony Pictures Networks India said it has not agreed to a merger deadline extension.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K, Janane Venkatraman and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.