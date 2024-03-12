News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares; small-, mid-caps underperform

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 12, 2024 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered from a muted start on Tuesday, led by financials and information technology stocks, while profit taking continued in small- and mid-caps on concerns of froth and "irrational exuberance."

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index added 0.49% to 22,441.85, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.66% to 73,987.81, as of 10:09 a.m. IST.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost 0.75% and 0.5%, respectively, underperforming the benchmarks.

India's markets regulator on Monday flagged froth in the segments, and recommended that mutual fund trustees evaluate lump sum investments into the small- and mid-cap funds.

"Sentiments have been dampened after SEBI highlighted irrational exuberance in small- and mid-caps. This is likely to keep the pressure on the broader market," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"We expect consolidation in blue-chips to continue and recommend switching to large caps from small- and mid-caps," Khemka added.

Small- and mid-cap stocks lost 5.5% and 1.1%, respectively since SEBI sought more disclosures on Feb. 27, underperforming the 1% rise in Nifty 50.

On the day, high weightage financials .NIFTYFIN rebounded 0.9% after dropping 0.7% in the previous session. ICICI Lombard ICIL.NS advanced 1.6% after reporting a 39% year-on-year growth in gross direct premium in February.

IT .NIFTYIT gained 0.7% ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which could influence the timing of Federal Reserve rate cut. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

Fast moving consumer goods .NIFTYFMCG shed 1%. ITC ITC.NS lost 2.5% after British American Tobacco BATS.Lsaid it is considering a potential disposal of some stake in the company.

