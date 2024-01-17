INDIA STOCKS-Financials, IT drag Indian shares off record highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by financial services as HDFC Bank extended decline and weaker information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI shed 0.92% to 21,373 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.78% to 70,939.90, as of 10:10 a.m. IST.

Both indexes have fallen about 3.5% from record high levels seen on Tuesday.

Financial services .NIFTYFIN dropped about 1%, as HDFC Bank HDBK.NS lost 2.5%, extending declines from its worst session in over three years on Wednesday.

IT index .NIFTYIT fell 2%, dragged by a 11.4% decline in LTIMindtree LTIM.NS after it missed December-quarter profit estimates on weak demand and furloughs.

The odds of a 25 basis points rate cut in March stood at 59.6%, down from 63.1% a day ago, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Among individual stocks, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICIR.NSsank 6.5% after posting slide in new business margins in December quarter.

On the other hand, Aarti Industries ARTI.NSjumped about 5% on getting a supply contract worth 60 billion rupees ($721.4 million) with a multinational conglomerate.

($1 = 83.1700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng, Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

