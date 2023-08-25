INDIA STOCKS-Financials, IT drag Indian shares after RBI flags inflation concerns

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, dragged by financials and information technology (IT) stocks, after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting minutes flagged near-term inflation risks.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was down 0.47% at 19,293.50 at 9:50 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.48% to 64,943.43.

Analysts termed the ongoing consolidation "healthy" and expected it to continue with the support for Nifty pegged at the 50-day moving average of 19,375.

The slide in domestic equities on Friday comes after the minutes of RBI's latest policy meeting flagged near-term risks to inflation due to a recent spike in food prices and a liquidity overhang in the banking system.

Investors now await Federal Reserve Chair Powell at an annual gathering of global central bankers, due later on Friday, for cues into the U.S. central bank's rate trajectory. Asian markets edged lower. MKTS/GLOB

Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS hit the 5% lower circuit for the fifth session in a row since its listing on Monday.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.