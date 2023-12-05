INDIA STOCKS-Financials, energy stocks power record rally in India's Nifty, Sensex

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks, while victories for the ruling party in state elections boosted momentum.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose 0.81% to 20,855.10 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN advanced 0.63% to 69,296.14, marking record closing for both indexes.

Financial services-linked indexes like financials .NIFTYFIN, banks .NSEBANK, public sector banks .NIFTYPSUand private banks .NIFPVTBNK gained between 0.9% and 1.5%, on the day.

Several brokerages picked financials and large-caps as their top preferences, anticipating a rally in domestic equities ahead of 2024 general elections.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, ICICI Bank ICBK.NS, Axis Bank AXBK.NS and State Bank of India SBI.NS added between 0.6% and 2.3%.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won assembly elections in three key states, results showed over the weekend.

"The market is taking comfort from the victory of BJP due to hopes of policy continuity in 2024, focusing on growth rather than fiscal populism," said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The return of foreign inflows driven by expectations of a U.S. rate cut in March 2024 could stir an upswing in large-cap stocks, Hota added.

The more-domestic focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 have climbed 48.53% and 40.03%, respectively, so far this year, outpacing the 15.19% rise in Nifty 50 index.

Energy stocks .NIFOILGAS extended gains, rising 3.24%, aided by an uptick in Adani group stocks, key constituents in the index and stabilisation of Brent Crude futures LCOc1at around $79 per barrel.

Adani stocks jumped between 7% and 20%, extending their rally into the second consecutive session. Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS were the top Nifty 50 gainers.

Global stock markets were subdued as investors awaited key U.S. labour market data, which holds sway on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. MKTS/GLOB

India's Sensex rises above 69,000 for the first time https://tmsnrt.rs/416Pifo

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Nivedita Bhattacharje and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.