News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Financials, consumer weigh on Indian shares

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

January 08, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - India's two benchmark indexes declined on Monday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks on concerns over their earnings and tracking a fall in global markets ahead of key economic data.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI index fell 0.91% to 21,513, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.93% to 71,355.22.

Financials .NIFTYFIN, which carries the heaviest weightage among the 13 main indexes, lost just over 1%.

Macquarie Research said it expects banks' earnings growth to slow down next fiscal due to moderating credit growth, declining margins and normalising credit costs.

The brokerage downgraded Bank of Baroda BOB.NS and State Bank of India (SBI) SBI.NS, which fell 4.77% and 2.33%, respectively. SBI was the third-biggest loser on the Nifty.

Asian markets dropped about 1%, while European shares were subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data, due later this week, which will give further cues on the path of U.S. monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

Besides that, India's retail inflation and industrial production data -- both on Friday -- and corporate earnings will serve as major market triggers in the near term, said Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers and Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities.

Consumer stocks .NIFTYFMCG lost 1.72%. Key constituents MaricoMRCO.NS and Godrej Consumer ProductsGOCP.NS led the declines after they said revenue declined in the December quarter due to weak demand from rural regions.

Small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost 0.62% and 1.06%, respectively, on the day.

Large-caps are likely to outperform small- and mid-caps, reversing last year's trend, said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Sonia Cheema and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.